Man Dies After Uptown Shooting; Could Be Linked To Killing At Starbucks

(CBS) — A man died after he was shot in the chest in the Uptown neighborhood Monday night, police said.
A teenage boy reportedly fired shots at the victim in the 1200 block of West Leland before fleeing on foot, Chicago Police say.
The man, who was shot in the chest, was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center. He was later pronounced dead, police said.
The Uptown Starbucks at Lawrence and Broadway was the scene of a fatal shooting Nov. 2. A drug deal preceded that incident, police have said. A 12-year-old boy was among two others wounded.
Sources tell CBS 2 Monday’s shooting could be linked to the drug-related shooting at Starbucks, part of a drug-turf struggle.
“Quite honestly, the last month or so, it just seems like it’s gotten out of hand,” Uptown resident Paul LeFebvre, who has lived in the neighborhood for nine years, tells CBS 2.