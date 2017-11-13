Bears-Packers: Packers Beat Bears For First Win Without Rodgers | Fox's Short-Sighted Challenge Backfires | Bernstein: Brutal Loss Exposes Bears | Trubisky, Inman Create Connection Bears Lacked | Emma: Bears' Poor Performance Puts Fox's Job On The Line

Carjackers Steal At Least 4 Cars In 2 Hours On North Side

Filed Under: Avondale, carjackings, Crime, Mike Puccinelli, West Town, Wicker Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are investigating several violent carjackings on the North Side.

Around 2:30 a.m., three men approached two men and a woman near Wellington and Elston avenues in the Avondale neighborhood, and stole their Toyota Camry at gunpoint, after failing to steal a Lexus. The robbers also stole the victims’ personal belongings before fleeing the scene.

Around the same time, three men robbed a woman at gunpoint near Leavitt and Potomac in the Wicker Park neighborhood, stealing her backpack, police said.

Around 3 a.m., three men stole a car at gunpoint near Kinzie and Aberdeen in the West Town neighborhood.

Around 4:30 a.m., three men approached a man near Augusta and Wolcott in the West Town neighborhood, and stole his Dodge Charger at gunpoint.

No one was in custody for any of the carjackings early Monday.

