Carjackers Steal At Least 4 Cars In 2 Hours On North Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are investigating several violent carjackings on the North Side.
Around 2:30 a.m., three men approached two men and a woman near Wellington and Elston avenues in the Avondale neighborhood, and stole their Toyota Camry at gunpoint, after failing to steal a Lexus. The robbers also stole the victims’ personal belongings before fleeing the scene.
Around the same time, three men robbed a woman at gunpoint near Leavitt and Potomac in the Wicker Park neighborhood, stealing her backpack, police said.
Around 3 a.m., three men stole a car at gunpoint near Kinzie and Aberdeen in the West Town neighborhood.
Around 4:30 a.m., three men approached a man near Augusta and Wolcott in the West Town neighborhood, and stole his Dodge Charger at gunpoint.
No one was in custody for any of the carjackings early Monday.