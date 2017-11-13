Holiday Headache? Here’s When Stores Start Playing Christmas Music

CBS Local — Planning on spending several hours hopping from store to store in search of presents for everyone on your holiday shopping list? After a report on how playing Christmas music too early in the year is actually bad for your mental health was released, we’ve got the list of which big-name retailers are turning up the festive tunes early this year.
The survey, completed by reporters at the Tampa Bay Times, asked over 100 of America’s top stores when they start the holiday jingles. Here’s the list of when sellers will begin raining Christmas carols down upon you; many of them won’t even be waiting for your Thanksgiving turkey to go into the oven.
Oct. 22 Best Buy
Electronics giant Best Buy definitely jumps the gun by starting its Christmas music playlists nine days before Halloween. The chain was the only retailer to say they started in October.
Nov. 1 Sears, Kmart, Michael’s, Lane Bryant, Maurice’s
Nov. 5 Ulta beauty stores
Nov. 9 Belk, H&M
Nov. 11 Office Depot, Office Max
Nov. 13 Walmart, Dick’s Sporting Goods
Nov. 16 Verizon Wireless
Nov. 18 Staples
Mid-November Macy’s, AT&T stores
Nov. 23 (Thanksgiving) J.C. Penney, Giant Eagle
Nov. 24 (Black Friday) Publix, Target, Home Depot, Nordstrom, Whole Foods, Lowe’s, Albertson’s, Sprouts, Williams-Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Foot Locker
Late November Petco
Dec. 1 Stater Bros. supermarkets
Stores who didn’t reveal a date: Starbucks, Apple, TJ Maxx, Ross, Ikea
Stores that don’t play any music: WinCo Foods, Costco, AutoZone, GameStop
The report found that the stores who don’t wait until Black Friday will usually sprinkle in the songs at the start and then increase the amount through Thanksgiving. Many of the retailers said that once the calendar turns to December the speakers will play holiday hits around the clock. For the shoppers who can’t take the holiday overload, plan your trips accordingly.