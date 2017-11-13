2 Killed, 16 Wounded In Weekend Violence Across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men were killed and at least 16 other people were wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago.

The men, both 29, were shot to death early Sunday in the Brighton Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side. They were walking about 1:55 a.m. in the 2400 block of West 47th Place when an eastbound gray Toyota Corolla pulled up and a male shooter got out and opened fire, according to Chicago Police. The shooter then got back inside the vehicle, which drove off heading east toward Western.

One man was shot in the chest and the other was shot in the head and neck, police said. Both men, Alejandro Arellano and Angel Rosario, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. The shooting was believed to be gang-related.

In the most recent nonfatal shooting, a 35-year-old man was shot multiple times about 12:30 a.m. Monday in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side. He was in a car stopped at a light in the 2800 block of North Kedzie near Diversey Avenue when someone shot at him from an eastbound car in an alley west of Diversey, police said. The man was struck in the head near his ear, as well as the back of his neck, police said. He took himself Community First Medical Center before being transferred to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where his condition stabilized.

Less than an hour earlier, a 14-year-old boy was shot in the Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side. About 11:05 p.m., the boy was standing on the sidewalk in the 10700 block of South Langley when he heard shots and felt pain, police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to the left leg and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition stabilized.

Earlier Sunday, a man was shot near DePaul University’s campus in the Lincoln Park neighborhood on the North Side. The man, whose exact age wasn’t immediately known, was shot in the left thigh at 8:07 p.m. in the 900 block of West Fullerton, according to police. The shooting happened in the same block as the CTA Red Line Fullerton stop. He showed up at Northwestern Hospital, where his condition stabilized.

At least 13 other people were wounded in shootings between 7 p.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Sunday.

Last weekend, five people were killed and 24 others wounded in city shootings.

