Woman, 2 Kids Safe After Carjacker Drove Them From Wheeling To Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A mother and her two children were kidnapped and driven more than 20 miles, when a carjacker stole their car from the parking lot of a Walgreens in north suburban Wheeling.
Police said the carjacker took the family on a terrifying 45-minute drive, before leaving them unharmed in Chicago.
It started around 3:20 p.m. Sunday, when a family stopped at the Walgreens at Milwaukee and Dundee. The father left the car running while he went into the store, leaving his wife and two sons – one of them 3 years old, and the other a baby – outside.
When the dad came back, the car was gone.
Investigators checked surveillance video, which showed a man walk up to the car, jump in, and drive off with the family inside.
Police said the carjacker stole the woman’s cell phone, and drove all the way to the 4700 block of West Belmont in Chicago, where he left the woman and her sons in the car – all unharmed.
No one was in custody Monday morning.