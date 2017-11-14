Firefighters Respond To Blaze At Blommer Chocolate Factory

CHICAGO (CBS) — For the second time in as many weeks, Chicago firefighters were responding to a fire Tuesday afternoon at the Blommer Chocolate Company factory in the Fulton River District neighborhood.
According to the Chicago Fire Department, the fire started in the cooling tower on the roof at the Blommer factory, at Kinzie and Jefferson, around 1:45 p.m.
No injuries have been reported.
The fire comes 11 days after a small fire prompted an evacuation of the Blommer plant. About 80 employees had to evacuate on Nov. 3, after a piece of equipment used to bag cocoa overheated and caught fire on the southeast corner of the fourth floor.
No one was injured in the Nov. 3 fire.