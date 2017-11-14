Stolen Vehicle Hits Squad Car While Fleeing Bronzeville Traffic Stop

CHICAGO (CBS) — A stolen vehicle struck a Chicago Police squad car Monday evening after fleeing a traffic stop in the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side.
Police tried to conduct a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle about 6:45 p.m. in the 100 block of West 31st Street, according to Chicago Police.
The male drove off and after a short pursuit crashed into a squad car in the 3300 block of South Giles, police said. The driver was taken into custody.
No injuries were reported, police said.
