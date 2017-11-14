Carjacking Suspects In Custody After Chase Ends With Crash On Eisenhower Expressway

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two carjacking suspects were in custody Tuesday morning, after leading police on a chase from Chicago to Oak Park.

Chicago police were trying to determine if the duo is involved in a recent string of carjackings and armed robberies across the city and suburbs.

Officers began chasing the suspects after a carjacking around 9:30 p.m. near Chicago and Racine avenues.

As the pursuit continued onto the Eisenhower Expressway, the stolen white Jeep smashed into a wall near Austin Boulevard in Oak Park. A police cruiser and at least one other SUV were damaged in the crash, and had to be towed from the scene.

The suspects fled on foot, but were soon located nearby; one on Harvey Avenue, and the other near Ridgeland Avenue.

Chicago police said there were at least two other carjackings Monday afternoon.

One was caught on surveillance video. It happened while the driver as pumping gas at Division and Halsted. The other happened while a Lyft driver was loading bags into his car in the Streeterville neighborhood.

In total, there were at least six carjackings reported in Chicago on Monday.

Investigators are trying to determine if the two suspects were linked to any of the earlier carjackings, including a crime spree that started in Cicero.

Around 1:30 a.m. Monday, four men wearing surgical masks stole a car, and then committed at least two other carjackings and four armed robberies in Cicero, Berwyn, and Chicago.