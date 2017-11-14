Largest Diamond Ever Auctioned Expected To Sell For Up To $35 Million

By Diamaris Martino
CHICAGO (CBS) — Some diamonds aren’t meant to be just for rings.
The world’s largest flawless white diamond ever auctioned is on the block today in Switzerland.
The 163-carat stone is the centerpiece of an emerald and diamond studded necklace.
The centerpiece is the size of a matchbox, and is set to be auctioned off at Christie’s “Magnificent Jewels” sale in Geneva, Switzerland.
Originally it was part of a 404-carat rough stone, that was the largest diamond ever discovered in southwest Africa.
The necklace is expected to be sold for up to $35 million.