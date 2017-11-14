Largest Diamond Ever Auctioned Expected To Sell For Up To $35 Million

Filed Under: Christie's Auction House, Diamond

By Diamaris Martino

CHICAGO (CBS) — Some diamonds aren’t meant to be just for rings.

The world’s largest flawless white diamond ever auctioned is on the block today in Switzerland.

The 163-carat stone is the centerpiece of an emerald and diamond studded necklace.

the art of de grisogono Largest Diamond Ever Auctioned Expected To Sell For Up To $35 Million

Set into an asymmetric necklace designed by de GRISOGONO and offered on 14 November at Christie’s in Geneva, this 163.41 carat, flawless D-colour emerald-cut diamond is the largest ever to come to auction.
(Credit: Christie’s)

The centerpiece is the size of a matchbox, and is set to be auctioned off at Christie’s “Magnificent Jewels” sale in Geneva, Switzerland.

Originally it was part of a 404-carat rough stone, that was the largest diamond ever discovered in southwest Africa.

The necklace is expected to be sold for up to $35 million.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch