Train Display At World’s Largest Train Show Dubbed Racist

(CNN) — A model train display at the world’s largest train show depicting two white state troopers pointing guns at three African Americans is being called racist.

Trainfest brings hundreds to the Wisconsin State Fair Park each year, and among nearly 100 train model layouts, one scene has upset some people.

In the scene, the three African American men are sitting down and unarmed. One appears to be drinking.

Some at the show called the display “insensitive,” “disrespectful,” “racist” and “just wrong.” Others claim the display is not offensive. One woman said, “I don’t think it’s insensitive, it’s a display, and if they don’t like it, go to the next.”

Dan Heche, President of the Lionel Railroad Club of Southeast Wisconsin, says if their layout offended anyone, it was unintentional, adding, “It certainly wasn’t done on purpose. It just happened to be set up that way.”

Hechel says the displays change often and can feature anything from a make believe fire to a make believe traffic accident.

Trainfest staff called the incident an “unfortunate surprise,” and says their committee will take it into consideration when planning future events.

They say with so many different displays, it’s hard to see every scene. “This is about fun and creativity and imagination, and certainly not a place to make any sort of statements,” one staff member said.

