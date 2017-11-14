Two Carjacking Suspects Charged

(CBS) – Two Chicago men face charges in connection with an armed carjacking Monday night in West Town.
The suspects were taken in to custody after leading police on a chase that ended on the Eisenhower Expressway in Oak Park. Earlier, the two men allegedly robbed two victims at gunpoint around 10:30 p.m. in the 800 block of North Racine before fleeing in a Jeep Cherokee belonging to one of the victims, Chicago police say.
Police spotted the stolen Jeep and gave chase. As the pursuit continued onto the Eisenhower Expressway, the Jeep smashed into a wall near Austin Boulevard in Oak Park. A police cruiser and at least one other SUV were damaged in the crash, and had to be towed from the scene.
The suspects fled on foot, but were soon located nearby; one on Harvey Avenue, and the other near Ridgeland Avenue.
Charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking were Davontae Jones, 18, Jason Dortch, 19, police announced Tuesday.
No further information was available.