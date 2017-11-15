2 Carjacking Suspects Critically Injured In Crash During Police Chase

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two carjacking suspects were critically injured Wednesday morning, when they crashed a stolen vehicle during a police chase from the Englewood neighborhood to Fuller Park.
Police said two masked offenders stole a car at gunpoint near 61st and Morgan around 9:45 a.m.
Officers who spotted the stolen vehicle gave chase, and the suspects crashed shortly before 10 a.m. near 49th and Wentworth, running parallel to the Dan Ryan Expresway, police said.
Both suspects were taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.
