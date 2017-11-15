Family Thanks Life-Saving Troopers

(CBS) – Two Illinois state police troopers save a woman’s life, giving her family and friends time to say a final goodbye.

Her daughters and husband not only thanked the troopers Wednesday but did something to help others in need.

CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot has this follow up report.

Hugs are shared. Gratitude expressed.

Dean Klassy, Sr. meets the two Illinois State Troopers who saved his wife’s life.

Toni Klassy lost consciousness on I-294. Trooper Eduardo Reyes performed CPR, and Trooper John Philbin used a defibrillator.

Toni, who had kidney cancer, lived for several days before passing away.

“You gave me four days with my wife that I wouldn’t have had otherwise,” Dean Klassy says. “All of her family were able to be there, her last mintues.”

Adds daughter Shawna Klassy: “If it would have ended on that highway, I don’t know how anybody would have been able to cope.”

Dean Klassy also had a surprise.

“We’re asking for donations for an AED to be presented to the state patrol, in Toni’s name, so you can help more people,” he explained.

Through the Toni Klassy Memorial Fund, Dean says his hope is to see every Illinois State Police vehicle with a defibrillator. Right now, District 15, where Reyes and Philbin are based, is the only district with the devices in each squad car.

“It’s a great way to pass your wife’s legacy on, so we’re grateful you guys came out here and thanked law enforcement,” Philbin says.

“It’s heartwarming and I feel, thank you. I mean. It’s just a blessing,” Reyes says.

The Klassy family’s plan is to make a presentation with all the money raised to buy defibrillators in June.