First-Ever Hijab-Wearing Barbie Inspired By Ibtihaj Muhammad

CHICAGO (CBS) — Olympic fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad, who made history when she became the first U.S. Olympian to compete while wearing a hijab, is getting her own Barbie doll.

Muhammad’s Barbie will be the first-ever to wear a hijab, and will also come with her own fencing outfit.

During the doll’s unveiling at the Glamour Women of The Year Summit 2017, Muhammad said, “I hope that little girls of color across the heartland will be inspired to embrace what makes them unique.”

She also took to Twitter, saying, “Thank you Mattel for announcing me as the newest member of the Barbie Shero family! I’m proud to know that little girls everywhere can now play with a Barbie who chooses to wear hijab! This is a childhood dream come true.”

Thank you @Mattel for announcing me as the newest member of the @Barbie #Shero family! I'm proud to know that little girls everywhere can now play with a Barbie who chooses to wear hijab! This is a childhood dream come true 😭💘 #shero

The doll is part of Barbie’s “Sheroes” collection, which honors female heroes who inspire girls by breaking boundaries and expanding possibilities for other women.

“Barbie is celebrating Ibtihaj not only for her accolades as an Olympian, but for embracing what makes her stand out,” said Sejal Shah Miller, Vice President of Global Marketing for Barbie. “Ibtihaj is an inspiration to countless girls who never saw themselves represented, and by honoring her story, we hope this doll reminds them that they can be and do anything.”

On the Mattel website, the American toy manufacturing company, as well as Barbie’s parent company, they say the doll is, “an inspiration for countless little girls who never saw themselves represented in sports and culture. We hope this doll shows girls they can be anything.”

So, who are the other “Sheroes?” Some include Gabby Douglas, Ava DuVernay, Misty Copeland and Ashley Graham, the plus-size model and activist.

The doll will be available for purchase in 2018.