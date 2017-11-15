Man Suspected In 2 Bank Robberies Strikes Again In Lisle

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man suspected of robbing two other TCF Bank branches this month struck again Tuesday afternoon in west suburban Lisle.
The robbery happened at 12:49 p.m. at the TCF Bank branch at 1156 Maple Ave. in Lisle, according to the FBI.
The suspect was described as a 6-foot, 200-pound white man between 35 and 45 years old with a medium complexion and “light beard growth,” the FBI said. He wore a dark blue knit cap and glasses with rectangular lenses and gold frames.
The same man is suspected of robbing a TCF Bank branch on Nov. 6 at 1250 W. Main St. in West Dundee and another on Nov. 6 at 2501 W. Schaumburg Road in Schaumburg, the FBI said. In those previous incidents, he was seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black gloves, blue jeans and white gym shoes.
The FBI is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to his arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI’s Chicago office at (312) 421-6700.
