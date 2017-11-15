First Polar Vortexes Of The Season Coming This Week

CHICAGO (CBS) — The weather forecast between Wednesday and Thanksgiving weekend does not give the Chicago area much to celebrate.
It is the first polar vortex of the season and Accuweather Meteorologist Bob Larson said the Chicago area can expect three distinct blasts, the first in the next 24 hours. The second will leave temperatures topping out around freezing and arrives Sunday. He said the third blast will arrive just in time for Thanksgiving, with accompanying highs in the 20s.
Larson said if there is good news, it’s that the precipitation will move out before temperatures plunge. There’s a wild card, though. Larson said there is a mass of cold air typical of mid-winter forming over Alaska and Canada’s Northwest Territories. Where it will end up, no one knows.