“Heroes of Sport” Collection On Display In River North Ahead Of Auction

CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s a collection of history called “Heroes of Sport” on display at a River North auction house and being auctioned off on Sunday.

Heritage Auctions is holding a preview in Chicago of the “Heroes of Sport” collection ahead of Sunday’s online auction.

The preview includes the “Mona Lisa of Baseball Jerseys,” otherwise known as the jersey Jackie Robinson was wearing when he broke the color barrier in 1947.

“You’re looking at the most significant sports jersey in existence,” said Chris Nerat, Consignment Director of Heritage Auctions.

“It’s the 1947 Jackie Robinson rookie jersey. The year that he broke the color barrier. It has his number, 42, on the back.”

Nerat said the jersey could go to a museum or a wealthy collector.

“I think that that could sell for $10 million. And in five years it could sell for 20 (millon).”

Another display case holds uniform pants worn by Babe Ruth, with a big estimated value of $150,000. And Nerat said that’s probably conservative.

“These were worn the same day as the 1939 Hall of Fame grand opening.

“In true Babe Ruth fashion, he threw on a flannel uniform and he took batting practice at Ebbets Field, where the event was held. And you can see Babe Ruth’s name was embroidered in the interior waist. And if we pulled them out, you could see how big they are.”

Among the other lots up for auction include Steve Carlton’s 1982 Cy Young Award, a pair of signed 1985-1986 Michael Jordan game-worn Air Jordan 1 sneakers, a 1956 Don Larsen signed World Series perfect game score sheet, the 1977 New York Yankees World Series championship trophy, and 1973 fight worn and signed pair of Muhammad Ali shoes.

You can see it all online or visit Heritage Auctions, 215 W. Ohio St., in River North to take a look.

And while you look, somebody will be watching.

“Armed guards right there.”

WBBM: Is that essential, even though you have a lock on the door?

“In order to adhere to our insurance policy, we need two armed guards for this value,” Nerat said.