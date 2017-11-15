Thunder Beat Bulls 92-79

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Russell Westbrook had 21 points and seven assists and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Chicago Bulls 92-79 on Wednesday night for their third straight victory.

Carmelo Anthony returned to the Thunder lineup after missing the previous game with a sore lower back and finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Jerami Grant added 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Oklahoma City had lost four straight before getting things turned around. The wins during the current streak have come by an average of 11.7 points.

Lauri Markkanen and Antonio Blakeney each scored 16 points for Chicago, and Denzel Valentine added 13. The Bulls shot 34.7 percent from the field.

The Thunder led 27-7 at the end of the first quarter to match the fewest points they have allowed in a quarter since the franchise moved from Seattle in 2008. The Bulls made 2 of 16 field goals in the period.

The Thunder led 58-34 at halftime. Westbrook didn’t score until 6:43 remained in the second quarter, but finished the half with 17 points. Grant had 12 points and six rebounds at the break.

TIP-INS

Bulls: Were coming off a 133-94 loss to San Antonio. … Starters shot 1 for 11 from the field in the first quarter. … Valentine was the only Bulls player to make more than two field goals in the first half. …

UP NEXT

Bulls: Host the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night.

(© 2017 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.)