Suspect Arrested In Wheeling Carjacking, Abduction Of Woman & 2 Kids

CHICAGO (CBS) — The man identified as the suspect in the carjacking and abduction of a woman and her two children in northwest suburban Wheeling has been arrested, and was expected to appear in court on Thursday.

Surveillance video and a victim’s photo identification prompted police to name 38-year-old Leon Spektor as their suspect.

The video allegedly shows a family driving up to the Walgreen’s at 10 N. Milwaukee Av. around 3:20 p.m. on Sunday, parking in the lot, and a man walking into the store while his wife and two children — a 1-week-old baby and a 3-year-old — waited in the car. Police said the video then shows Spektor climbing into the car and driving off with the woman and two children still inside.

After driving away from the Walgreen’s, police said Spektor stopped at the O’Hare Oasis Travel Plaza on Interstate 294, stopped inside to get something, and left the mom and two kids in the car. Fearful she wouldn’t be able to get to her children in time before the carjacker returned, the mom froze and stayed in the car.

Surveillance cameras at the travel plaza caught the carjacker on video.

Spektor allegedly took the wife’s cash and cell phone before releasing them in Chicago in the 4700 block of West Belmont Avenue.

Wheeling police said Cook County prosecutors approved an arrest warrant for Spektor on Tuesday. He was located in Chicago around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday and was taken into custody.

Police said Spektor, who is homeless, would be taken to bond court Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at the Rolling Meadows Courthouse.