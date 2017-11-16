Bears Guard Kyle Long (Finger) Practices In Full

By Chris Emma–

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (CBS) — The Bears got some good news Thursday on the injury front, with guard Kyle Long practicing in full for the first time since suffering a finger injury on Oct. 29.

Long had practiced in a limited role last week but was only active for an emergency situation in a loss to the Packers on Sunday, taking the field for Josh Sitton when was briefly unavailable. Long is on track to start this Sunday when the Bears (3-6) host the Lions (5-4) at Soldier Field, which would move Cody Whitehair back to his more comfortable position of center.

“Kyle’s a very supportive guy with me playing right guard, the position that he’s mastered,” Whitehair said Wednesday on the Bernstein & Goff Show. “He was great throughout the week. Due to the injury, Kyle was unable to be out there. He was dressed for emergency reasons. Hopefully we can get Kyle healthy and back out there soon.”

The Bears also welcomed back cornerback Sherrick McManis and defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris, who were full participants in practice. Both players were dealing with lingering hamstring injuries.

Meanwhile, linebacker Danny Trevathan has still been hampered by his calf injury and didn’t practice Thursday, while tight end Dion Sims is still recovering from an illness. Sims is exercising and feeling better, coach John Fox said Wednesday.

Cornerback Bryce Callahan (knee), guard Tom Compton (ankle) and linebacker Sam Acho (shoulder) each were limited in practice.

