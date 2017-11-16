Boy, 2, Fatally Beaten: Police

(CBS) — The medical examiner in Cook County says the death of a 2-year-old DeKalb boy was a homicide.
The case began last Friday night, when police in DeKalb were alerted by hospital staff that a 2-year-old boy, Khalil Body, was being transferred to Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago because of a severe brain injury.
Now, Khalil has died at Lurie. His death has been ruled a homicide.
Police in DeKalb say the girlfriend of the boy’s biological father was arrested and charged with Khalil’s murder.
Police say 21-year-old Alexandra Hoyle slammed the boy’s head into the hardwood floor of a home in DeKalb.
Her bond was set at $5 million.