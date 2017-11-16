Christkindlmarket Adds Third Location At The Park at Wrigley

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicagoland tradition of the Christkindlmarket is expanding outside the Chicago Loop.
German American Events, LLC. announced Tuesday it is adding a third Christkindlmarket location at the Park at Wrigley.
Following the original downtown Chicago market, the new location will offer festive shopping, delicious European and German delicacies, hot spiced wine (Glühwein), fine beers, hand-crafted ornaments, entertainment, family fun and more.
The market will feature 25 vendors in traditional candy cane striped wooden huts, plus live entertainment over 37 days this holiday season.
The Christkindlmarket Park at Wrigley will be open daily beginning Nov. 24 through Dec. 31 from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays, and until 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. The market will close at 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve (Dec. 24) and New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31), and will be closed on Christmas Day (Dec. 25). Admission to the Christkindlmarket is free.
The Christkindlmarket will collaborate with Wrigley’s “Winterland at the Park,” offering The Rink at the Park for ice skating, Santa’s Workshop and more.
In 2014, German American Events, LLC. opened a second Christkindlmarket location in the suburbs, settling in Naperville in 2016. Christkindlmarket Naperville will open on Nov. 24 and features over 45 vendors and walk-in shopping tents on the village green of Naper Settlement.
The Christkindlmarket Chicago opened in 1996 and now celebrates its 22nd year, featuring almost 60 vendors, and attracting over one million visitors each year. The Christkindlmarket Chicago will open this year on Nov. 17.