Data Centers To Help More Chicago Police Districts

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago’s top cop says the city is expanding its use of high-tech police centers that have helped cut violent crime in some troubled neighborhoods.
Police superintendent Eddie Johnson says the Grand Crossing and South Chicago districts will be getting the so-called Strategic Decision Support Centers.
They’re data driven operations that tell commanders where best to deploy officers and resources.
Johnson told the City Club of Chicago that the technology has been getting results.
“Englewood was the first community where we deployed the Support Centers and has been fully operational since February of this year,” said Johnson. “Today, I’d never thought I’d say this in my police career that spans almost 30 years, Englewood is leading the city of Chicago in violence reduction this year.”
The 7th District has had a 43% reduction in homicides this year over last.