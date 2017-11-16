Data Centers To Help More Chicago Police Districts

The 7th District has had a 43% reduction in homicides this year over last.

“Englewood was the first community where we deployed the Support Centers and has been fully operational since February of this year,” said Johnson. “Today, I’d never thought I’d say this in my police career that spans almost 30 years, Englewood is leading the city of Chicago in violence reduction this year.”

Johnson told the City Club of Chicago that the technology has been getting results.

Police superintendent Eddie Johnson says the Grand Crossing and South Chicago districts will be getting the so-called Strategic Decision Support Centers.

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago’s top cop says the city is expanding its use of high-tech police centers that have helped cut violent crime in some troubled neighborhoods.

