Jonathan Toews, One Of Three Hockey Greats Featured On Limited-Edition Toaster

CHICAGO (CBS) — Why have an ordinary toaster, when you can have a “Toews-ter?”

Just in time for the holiday season, Canadian Tire, a Canadian retail company which sells a wide range of automotive, hardware, sports and leisure, and home products, is releasing three limited-edition toasters to help raise money for “Jumpstart,” a Canadian charity that helps level the playing field for youth in sports.

The toasters feature the face of one of three hockey greats – both on the outside of the toaster and on the grills to imprint the faces onto the bread. Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews is one of them.

Toews posted a commercial promoting his toaster, in which he calls a “Toews-ter.” He said it is the “most versatile toaster on the market.”

The punch line to the comical commerical is the fact that Toews does not eat bread.

The other two toasters feature Connor McDavid, who currently plays for the Edmonton Oilers and Wayne Gretzky, former hockey player and coach. Their commercials can be views on Canadian Tire’s Facebook page.

All three toasters can be ordered online starting Monday on Canadian Tire’s website.

Proceeds from the toaster sales will go to “Jumpstart,” as part of their #GiveAToast campaign.