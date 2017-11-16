Metra Train Hits Pedestrian in Elgin

CHICAGO (CBS) —
(ELGIN) A Metra train hit a pedestrian on the Milwaukee District West line Thursday morning in northwest suburban Elgin.
Train No. 2210, scheduled to arrive in Chicago at 7:36 a.m., struck the pedestrian shortly after 6 a.m. near the Elgin Station, 109 W. Chicago St., according to an alert from Metra.
Inbound train movement was temporarily halted, but trains east of Elgin were on the move again by 6:55 a.m., operating 15 to 30 minutes behind schedule, according to Metra spokesman Tom Miller.
As of 9:40 a.m., only one train, inbound No. 2228, was running 12 minutes behind schedule, according to the transit agency.
The Elgin police and fire departments did not immediately return messages seeking additional information Thursday morning.
