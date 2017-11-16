Midway Airport Gets 2 Automated Security Screening Lanes

CHICAGO (CBS) — If you’re turning to the skies this Thanksgiving, the TSA has unveiled new automated security screening lanes at Midway International Airport, designed to reduce wait times getting into the terminals.

More than 207,000 people were expected to fly through Illinois airports for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The first thing they’ll notice at Midway is much larger bins at screening checkpoints. Those in line also will be able to move ahead of slower customers, thanks to an additional automated belt.

Bins now are specifically tagged, so they can be tracked through the X-ray system, allowing better communication between screeners.

Other new features include automatic separation of bags containing prohibited items, and cameras that photograph the contents of the bins and link them to X-ray images.

“It frees up our officers so they can focus on screening the bags, instead of some manual functions they had to perform, like bringing the trays back and forth. You’ll see there’s an automatic return system that, when you finish with that tray, it goes into a belt underneath that pops right back up here, so our officers can do what they’re paid to do, and screen the bags,” said Kevin McCarthy, the Transportation Security Administration’s federal security director for Midway.

TSA officials said the new system is more efficient for passengers, despite the initial learning curve travelers will face.

For now, only two of the 17 security lanes at Midway have automated screening. O’Hare International Airport has had five such lanes since last year.