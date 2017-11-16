Report Shows Major Differences Between Opioid Addiction In The City And Suburbs

CHICAGO (CBS) — A report suggests the opioid problem in the city of Chicago, especially among African-Americans, is far worse than many believe.
Kathie Kane-Willis of the Chicago Urban League co-authored the report, which claims last year the opioid death rate among African-Americans in the city was 56 percent higher than for whites. WBBM’s Jim Gudas reports.
“The narrative that we hear from the news media is about the white, suburban, rural opioid epidemic,” she said.
The report also claims while in the suburbs and among whites the main approach is treatment, the main strategy in Chicago among African-Americans is arrest and prosecution.
Kane-Willis said she hopes the report raises awareness about the opioid problem among African-Americans and leads to more equitable treatment of opioid addicts regardless of race or location.