White Sox Acquire RHP Thyago Vieira From Mariners

(CBS) The White Sox on Thursday acquired 24-year-old right-hander Thyago Vieira from the Mariners in exchange for international signing bonus pool money.
Vieira had a 4.00 ERA in 41 appearances at Triple-A in 2017. He struck out 46 in 54 innings. Vieira made one big league appearance with the Mariners as well, throwing a scoreless inning.
A native of Brazil, Vieira was rated at the No. 8 prospect in the Mariners’ farm system by MLB.com. He had a 4.58 ERA across seven minor league seasons in Seattle’s system. He was signed in September 2010 as a non-drafted free agent.
The White Sox’s 40-man roster now sits at 36 players.