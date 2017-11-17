Bears Announce Halas Hall Expansion Project

(CBS) The Bears will expand the Halas Hall headquarters with a large project, they announced late Friday afternoon.
The Bears have partnered with global design and architecture firm HOK to design a 162,000-square-foot football operations addition that will be attached to the already existing 143,000-square-foot facility. There will also be a 30,600-square-foot remodeling project on the northeast side of the building.
The project is scheduled to break ground in March 2018 and is projected to be completed by August 2019. Mortenson Construction is the general contractor.
“The improvements being made at Halas Hall through this development project further exemplify the commitment the organization has to investing in the success of our football operations and making the Bears a premier destination,” team president Ted Phillips said in a statement. “Not only will this project double the size of our first-class facility, it will also allow for many enhanced amenities incorporating state-of-the-art technology and ensure room for future growth.”
The addition will feature an indoor turf space for training and walk-throughs that’s 13,000 square feet, which will be helpful in avoiding inclement weather. It includes a massive video projection wall and adjacent virtual reality room. The weight room will also expand by 2,000 square feet and position meeting rooms and the draft room will double in capacity, among many other upgrades.