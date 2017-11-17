Bears’ Danny Trevathan, Dion Sims Questionable Against Lions; Kyle Long Back To Full Strength

By Chris Emma–

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (CBS) — The Bears could again be without two key players, listing linebacker Danny Trevathan and tight end Dion Sims as questionable against the Lions on Sunday.

Trevathan has been hampered by a calf injury suffered on Oct. 29. He hasn’t practiced at all since suffering the injury, though he has been present at Halas Hall.

Sims has been hampered by an illness the last two weeks. Coach John Fox declined to discuss the details of the injury, citing apparent legal restrictions. Sims has also been present in the building and exercising during the week but not practicing.

Both Trevathan and Sims were listed as questionable for last Sunday’s game with the Packers despite not practicing the entire week, a sign they could be out again come Sunday.

The Bears did get good news, with guard Kyle Long not listed on the injury report after dealing with a finger injury. He’s in line to play.

Cornerback Bryce Callahan (knee), guard Tom Compton (ankle), safety DeAndre Houston-Carson (illness) were also listed as questionable.

Detroit could be without its top pass rusher, with Ezekiel Ansah missing the week of work due to a back problem.

Kickoff between the Bears (3-6) and Lions (5-4) comes at noon on Sunday from Soldier Field.