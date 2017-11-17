Bulls Edge Hornets 123-120

CHICAGO (AP) — Justin Holiday had 27 points and the Chicago Bulls beat the skidding Charlotte Hornets 123-120 on Friday night, overcoming a 47-point outburst by Kemba Walker to snap their five-game losing streak.

Walker finished five points shy of his career high but missed a driving layup with Charlotte trailing by one in the closing seconds.

Lauri Markkanen then hit two free throws to make it 123-120 with 2.6 seconds left, securing the Bulls’ third win in 13 games this season. Charlotte has dropped six straight.

Last in the NBA in scoring and field goal percentage, Chicago shot 52 percent and hit 17 of 34 3-pointers.

Holiday and Denzel Valentine, who had 18 points, each sank four from long range. Kris Dunn scored 22, Markkanen added 16 and the Bulls came out on top after a tense finish.

Charlotte’s Michael Kidd-Gilchrist rebounded a missed shot by Chicago’s Robin Lopez with about 10 seconds left. After a timeout, a driving Walker was bothered by a rotating Markkanen as Walker tried to put the Hornets ahead.

SUPER RESPONSE

Call that a super response from Superman.

Dwight Howard had an emphatic answer in the first quarter when a fan near the baseline yelled, “Dwight Howard, you (stink)!” He dunked, turned and winked at the guy.

TIP-INS

Bulls: Coach Fred Hoiberg on Houston scoring 90 points in the first half against Phoenix on Thursday: “I’d pray to get 90 in a game.” … C David Nwaba (sprained right ankle) missed his fifth consecutive game. He participated in the shootaround and the Bulls hope to have him practice on Saturday.

UP NEXT

Bulls: Visit the Phoenix Suns on Sunday.

