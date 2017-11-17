Bears WR Cam Meredith Making Progress In Recovery From Torn ACL

By Chris Emma—

(CBS) As the Bears departed from Halas Hall on Friday afternoon, a familiar face entered the locker room. In came Cameron Meredith, walking without crutches or a boot nearly four month months after surgery to repair a torn ACL.

Meredith is progressing well in his recovery, working steadily out of the Bears’ rehab facilities at Halas Hall. The expected prognosis brings hopes that he can return for OTAs in May.

On Friday afternoon, Meredith discussed his rehab on the Bernstein & Goff Show.

“It’s going great,” Meredith said. “I’m steadily making progress. You got to take it one day at a time.”

The injury to Meredith occurred during the third preseason game in August, with Meredith’s left leg buckling in a gruesome fashion. An MRI days later revealed that it was only the ACL damaged and no further extent.

Meredith said that he realized right away that it was a season-ending injury. The Bears are 3-6 on the season and have missed their leading receiver from 2016, who hauled in 66 catches for 888 yards and four touchdowns.

Meredith’s days begin early and include a tight schedule with rehab, workouts, light swimming and good meals.

“Of course it’s a bummer not being out there and taking part in that,” Meredith said. “I’m more bummed out that I can’t play a whole season and losing out on that camaraderie with my teammates, competing out there and getting better as a player. I’m right now focused on rebuilding myself. That’s where I got to go from here.

“I try to make the most of every day and not take one day for granted, because every day is progress in different areas. Every small amount helps.”

