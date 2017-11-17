Chicago Red Cross CEO Going To Puerto Rico To Monitor Relief Efforts

CHICAGO (CBS) — The head of the Red Cross in Northern Illinois is traveling to Puerto Rico to see hurricane relief efforts first hand.

Selena Roldan, CEO of the Red Cross for Chicago and Northern Illinois, said the situation remains desperate in Puerto Rico, especially outside of San Juan.

“Forty percent of the island has power, so still in many of the remote areas, very limited power, water, some of those other things that are so dramatically impacted on the island,” she said.

Roldan said the need for cash donations and volunteers remains high, and if you have donated or volunteered, Roldan said she hopes you’ll do so again; not just for Puerto Rico, but for all the areas affected by natural disasters this year.

Between Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria; the wildfires in California; and other natural disasters, 2017 has been a record year for natural disaster relief efforts in the U.S.

“Unprecedented level of responses for the Red Cross, and just these tragic disasters that have happened over the last three months,” she said. “If you include Harvey, Irma, and Maria, since late August the Red Cross, along with our community and government partners, has provided over 1.3 million overnight stays in shelters. That’s more overnight shelter stays than the past five years combined.”

You can donate to Red Cross disaster relief efforts at their website, or by texting REDCROSS to 9099 to give $10.