Crest Hill Man Gets 30 Years For Strangling Wife In 2015

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Crest Hill man was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Thursday for strangling his wife two years ago in the southwest suburb.

Cesar Garcia, 29, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in August for the Aug. 25, 2015, attack in the 1800 block of Marlboro Lane that killed 22-year-old Laura Gonzalez, according to the Will County state’s attorney’s office.

Officers performing a well-being check at the home found Gonzalez unresponsive on a bed with Garcia lying next to her, prosecutors said. Gonzalez had injuries to her head and face, as well as cuts to her wrists.

Gonzalez was pronounced dead at the scene, and an autopsy found she was strangled to death, according to the Will County coroner’s office.

She had become involved in a new relationship and was trying to break up with Garcia when the attack happened, the state’s attorney’s office said.

Garcia, who was not living at the apartment at the time, was disoriented and lethargic, prosecutors said. He told police he strangled Gonzalez in the kitchen, telling her if he can’t have her, no one else will.

Garcia then moved Gonzalez to the bedroom, made some superficial cuts to his wrist, swallowed some pills and drank two sips of household cleaner, the state’s attorney’s office said.

Garcia was previously arrested on a domestic battery charge in June 2015, according to the Will County sheriff’s office.