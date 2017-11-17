Cutting Costs During The Holidays

CHICAGO (CBS) — You may be spending a lot of money on things you don’t really need.

CBS 2’s Dorothy Tucker shows you how some little changes can lead to big savings.

‘Tis that time when keyboard clicks turn into holiday gifts. That $99 Amazon Prime membership offers free shipping, but…

“With most online retailers if your order is more than $25 then you’re getting free shipping anyway,” says Kevin Brasler, Executive Editor of Chicago Consumers’ Checkbook magazine.

Prime may be worth it if you take advantage of all the other perks like books, music and videos.

For about $100 investment you could get rid of the monthly rental fee on your cable bill.

“Buy your own wireless router or modem,” suggests Brasler.

Patty Dyjak did it.

“We saved probably only $20 or $30 but it was still $20 or $30 bucks,” she says.

And, look closely at that care tag in your clothes.

Only take them to the cleaners if it says Dry Clean Only.

“If it just says dry clean, well that’s a suggestion,” says Brasler.

Hand wash it instead.

It could really pay to take a look at those tags. People who use dry cleaners pay $500 to $1,500 a year on the service.