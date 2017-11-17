Do I Need A Lawyer? What Type Specifically?

Content Provided by Horwitz Horwitz & Associates

Do I need a lawyer?

If you or a loved one has suffered a serious injury at work or due to the actions of a person, firm or corporation, Illinois law requires that their insurance compensates you. Sadly, this way of thinking has gone astray as insurance companies save money by delaying and underpaying claims. In addition, insurance companies have the resources to pay for the most expensive lawyers who understand how to undermine the legal rights for the injured. Unfortunately, most, if not all, injured persons don’t understand their rights.

Many times, people believe that they can negotiate on their own with the insurance company or that a lawyer will charge a fee that will take away too much of their settlement. A good lawyer will always have the client’s best interest in mind, and this includes making sure their attorney’s fees don’t reduce their client’s recovery to less than what the client could have recovered themselves. Insurance companies, on the other hand, will generally do anything they can to avoid justice or obtain the lowest possible settlement. They will prompt answers from you that ultimately damage your case.

Even with deducting the attorney’s fee from your settlement, you should receive significantly more by using an attorney than if you were to try and negotiate by yourself.

Does my injury require a specific type of personal injury attorney?

Many times, attorneys will focus their personal injury practice towards a specific type of case. This is important because many lawyers don’t handle medical malpractice or workers’ compensation cases – medical malpractice is a highly focused field and workers’ compensation is handled through a separate court system. Hence, you want to find an attorney who concentrates his or her practice on the type case that you have.

