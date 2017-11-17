Man Charged With Concealing Homicide Of Bartender Kaitlyn Kearns

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Coal City man has been charged with concealing the homicide of a Mokena woman found dead of a gunshot wound nearly three days after she went missing, and could face more serious charges later.

Jeremy Boshears, 32, has been charged with a felony count of concealing a homicidal death in the shooting death of 24-year-old Kaitlyn Kearns, according to the Will County Sheriff’s office.

“Sheriff’s detectives continue to work this case in order to obtain enhanced charges. Further information will be provided when appropriate,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Kearns was found dead early Thursday in the back of her 1996 Jeep Cherokee, in a barn in rural Kankakee County. The Will County Coroner’s office determined she had been shot once in the head. Authorities have not yet said when or where they believe Kearns was killed.

Police said they do not believe the barn’s owner was involved in Kearn’s death, or knew her body had been concealed there.

Detectives believe Kearns met Boshears four weeks ago while tending bar at Woody’s Bar in Joliet, and had been dating him for the past two weeks.

Kearns was last seen alive around 1:30 a.m. Monday while leaving Work. Police said she told friends she was going to the Outlaws motorcycle club less than a mile away. She was reported missing Tuesday.

Police raided the motorcycle club on Thursday, hours after finding Kearns’ body.