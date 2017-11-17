Police Investigate Two North Side Carjackings Thursday Night

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two carjackings were reported overnight in Chicago, bringing the total for this week to 10.

A 30-year-old woman told police three men with a gun forced her out of her Toyota Camry near Armitage and Howe around 10 p.m.

Less than two hours later, two armed men forced a man to the ground near Orleans and Chestnut. The victim said the robbers rummaged through his pockets, taking his cash, cell phone, and Subaru Forester in a matter of a minute.

The victim, who asked to be identified only as Daniel, said he was walking to his car from work at the time. He knew it was dark, and was concerned about taking too long in an enclosed parking lot.

“I worried like, ‘Oh shoot. I better not dally in here, I should leave in case somebody comes up on me, but I just wasn’t thinking about it, and two guys just came out from the alley right here, just ran across the street really quickly. Not much I could do,” said the victim, who asked to be identified only as Daniel. “I just didn’t want to get shot.”

At least 10 carjackings have been reported in Chicago this week. Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson said the trend is “disturbing” and said most, if not all, of the robbers were underage.

Carjackings have surged this year in Chicago, with more than 700 so far. Police have said part of the problem is many of the suspects are juveniles who know they won’t face serious punishment. Carjackings also can result in copycats, when suspects tell others how easy it is to commit the crime.