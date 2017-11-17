Off-Duty Police Officer Stabbed In Head In Domestic Incident

CHICAGO (CBS) — An off-duty Chicago police officer was stabbed in the head Friday morning during a domestic dispute in the South Shore neighborhood.
The 47-year-old woman was involved in a “domestic incident” at about 8:15 a.m. near 76th and Stony Island, police said. Fire Department officials said she suffered multiple stab wounds, including to the head.
The officer apparently was sitting in an SUV, which crashed into the back of a school bus.
She was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition.
A 12-year-old who was on the school bus was taken to Jackson Park Hospital with a headache, according to the Fire Department.
No one was in custody Friday morning
Developing…