Off-Duty Police Officer Stabbed In Head In Domestic Incident The 47-year-old woman was involved in a “domestic incident” at about 8:15 a.m. near 76th and Stony Island, police said.

Invite Trump For Chicago PD Ride Along? 'Great Question,' Top Cop SaysPolice Supt. Eddie Johnson has not considered inviting President Donald Trump to take a first-hand look at how Chicago police officers do their jobs, but he said he’d “invite anyone that wants to come here and see what Chicago is doing.”