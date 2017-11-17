Rain Dampens Millenium Park Tree-Lighting

(CBS) — It was not ideal, no thanks to bad weather, but the city of Chicago officially lit the giant Christmas tree at Millennium Park Friday night to usher in the holiday season.
Officials pulled the switch a little early — and in a hurried fashion — after rain and potential storms threatened to kibosh the event.
The area was evacuated for about 15 minutes because of thunder and pouring rain; choir performances were canceled.
Jeff, a college student, visiting from out of town was happy to see the tree lighting ceremony, WBBM’s Bob Roberts reports.
The 62-foot-tall Norway spruce is courtesy of the Dorfler family of Grayslake.