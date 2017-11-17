Rev. Jesse Jackson Diagnosed With Parkinson’s

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson on Friday revealed that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s.
“Throughout my career of service, God has kept me in the embrace of his loving arms, and protected me and my family from dangers, seen and unseen. Now in the latter years of my life, at 76 years old, I find it increasingly difficult to perform routine tasks, and getting around is more of a challenge,” Jackson said in a statement.
Jackson said he started to notice changes in his health about three years ago.
“After a battery of tests, my physicians identified the issue as Parkinson’s disease, a disease that bested my father,” Jackson said.
“Recognition of the effects of this disease on me has been painful, and I have been slow to grasp the gravity of it. For me, a Parkinson’s diagnosis is not a stop sign but rather a signal that I must make lifestyle changes and dedicate myself to physical therapy in hopes of slowing the disease’s progression.”