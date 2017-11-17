South Suburban Native Takes Volunteerism To A New Level

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Homewood native has transported her spirit of volunteerism to the campus of Michigan State University and the community of East Lansing.

Jade Greear, a Homewood Flossmoor grad, said her willingness to help others was cultivated at an early age.

Her inspiration? Her mother.

“She has always stressed to me, from the time I was a little girl, that it’s the beauty on the inside and not the beauty on the outside,” Greear said.

Greear who majors in Health and Society, said she was determined to make a difference in her community and having access to mentoring programs in elementary school prepared her for the road ahead.

Her advice to young people is to reach out and help someone.

“You never know what someone else is going through, so, when you get out there and volunteer, and you meet all these people from all over, it really opens your eyes to what’s going on in the world,” she said.

Greear is a member of a volunteer, non-profit group called F.A.M.I.L.Y. otherwise known as, “Forget About Me, I Love You.”

It’s three pillars are: community service, mentorship and financial literacy. The group recently hosted a baby shower for some homeless families, providing free clothes, toys and supplies to new and expecting families.

Greear said she’d like to get a Masters in Public Health and work in sector of public health.