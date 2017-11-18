Students, Grown-Ups Celebrate The Holiday Season

CHICAGO (CBS) — Christmas may be more than a month away but that’s not stopping some from getting into the holiday spirit.

CBS 2’s Vince Gerasole reports kids of all ages are not wasting time celebrating the season.

At Pope John XXIII School in Evanston they’re already prepping for the big Christmas concert.

When asked how busy things are?

“I haven’t had lunch today,” says Nancy Marcheschi directing the choir. “Everyday we’re here, somebody is rehearsing.”

You can see the season has arrived downtown as well with the official opening of the Christkindlmarket in Daley Plaza.

As thousands of visitors know, the German themed village is the spot for a hot brat, delicate glass ornaments or a warm drink in a collector’s mug.

“This is what you got to do,” says Beth Keel of Denver holding the pomegranate colored mug with spiced wine. “It’s got to say Chicago. And I pray for big snow and freezing cold and that’s when it’s the best.”

When asking a visitor what should be on Gerasole’s bucket list, another visitor had a list of delicious food options.

“The hot pretzels, mulled wine, the potato pancakes with apple sauce and sour cream,” said Bridget Winkiel of Elmhurst.

They’re skating into the holidays at Millennium Park as the rink opens for its 17th season. The delicate twists and turns at Maggie Daley Ice Ribbon are also welcoming seasonal skaters.

No doubt the choir will take in many of the activities as soon as they make it out of rehearsal.