Lotto Tickets Worth $675,000 Sold In Harvey, Heart Of Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two lottery tickets worth $675,000 were sold this week in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood on the South Side and in south suburban Harvey.
The “Lucky Day Lotto” tickets both matched all five numbers in Wednesday night’s drawing, 04 – 15 – 24 – 25 – 45, according to the Illinois Lottery.
One of the tickets was purchased at Luciano’s Grocery, 1714 W. 18th St., while the other was bought at the Marathon gas station at 2 E. 159th St. in Harvey. Winners have up to a year from the original drawing date to claim their prizes.
Each store will receive a bonus of $6,750, or 1 percent of the prize amount, for selling the winning tickets.
