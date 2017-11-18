The Search For Carjacker Who Briefly Took Toddler in Vehicle

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are investigate a string of stolen cars overnight.

One involved a one-year-old child.

Investigators had their work cut out for them overnight with stolen cars in at least three different neighborhoods in about three hours.

One of the disappearing vehicles had a baby boy inside.

Police comforted the one-year-old and his mother after they were reunited on the 9100 block of South Prairie. He was not hurt.

Investigators say the toddler’s mom left him in her white Hyundai Sonata while she checked a friend involved in car accident on 91st and State.

A man snuck into her running vehicle and took off, leaving that mother horrified for at least 10 minutes until investigators found the little boy and the car.

Car thieves also hit a man stopped for gas on the 2900 block of West Fulton about 11 p.m.

Less than an hour earlier another carjacking on the same block.

Two men with a gun ordered a 33-year-old woman and her passengers out of a car near Fulton and Damen.

They took a purse, cash and other belongings before speeding away.

No one is in custody in any of these overnight cases.

There have been at least 12 carjackings and two auto thefts with children since last Sunday.

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson called the car theft stats “disturbing” earlier this week.