Bears Linebacker Danny Trevathan Inactive Against Lions

By Chris Emma–
CHICAGO (CBS) — Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan will miss his second straight game as he recovers from a calf strain.
Trevathan has not played since suffering the injury three weeks ago in the game against the Saints. He also has not practiced at all.
The Bears will also be without tight end Dion Sims, who is still dealing with an undisclosed illness. Rookie Adam Shaheen should take on the leading role at tight end.
Bryce Callahan, Tom Compton, John Jenkins, Taquan Mizzell and Mark Sanchez are also inactive for the Bears. The Lions will be without top pass rusher Ezekiel Ansah, who is dealing with a back injury.
Kickoff between the Bears and Lions comes at noon from Soldier Field.
Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for CBSChicago.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 and like his Facebook page.