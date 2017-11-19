Bears Linebacker Leonard Floyd Suffers Right Knee Injury

By Chris Emma–
CHICAGO (CBS) — Second-year Bears pass rusher Leonard Floyd suffered what appeared to be a serious injury to his right knee during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game with the Lions. The team immediately ruled him out for the remainder of the game.
Floyd was carted off the field after a lengthy evaluation on the field and taken away for further examinations. The play occurred early in the fourth quarter as cornerback Kyle Fuller inadvertently dove into Floyd’s right leg. He immediately clutched the leg in pain. Fuller also suffered an injury to his wrist on the play, but later returned.
The Bears have ruled out receiver Josh Bellamy, who suffered a concussion in the third quarter. Eddie Goldman also has a wrist injury but did return after an evaluation.
More information on the Bears’ injury front will be made available after the game.
