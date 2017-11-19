5 Wounded In Chicago Weekend Shootings

CHICAGO (CBS) — Five people have been wounded since Friday evening in shootings across Chicago.

The most recent attack happened Saturday night on the South Side. A 24-year-old man was a passenger in a car at 10:46 p.m. in the 7500 block of South State when they drove past a gray Chrysler and shots were fired, according to Chicago Police. The man was shot in the back and grazed in the head. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition stabilized. No other injuries were reported.

At 5:36 p.m. Saturday, a 28-year-old man was shot in the Grand Boulevard neighborhood on the South Side. He was struck in the abdomen about 5:35 p.m. in the 4600 block of South Federal Street, police said. He was taken by paramedics to Stroger Hospital in serious condition. The circumstances of the shooting were unknown.

About an hour earlier, a 21-year-old man was shot in the West Humboldt Park neighborhood. He heard gunfire about 4:25 p.m. in the 3900 block of West Hirsch and was struck in the buttocks, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

Early Saturday, a woman was wounded when someone fired shots from a vehicle about 3:30 a.m. in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side. The 21-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to her back in the 1300 block of South Albany and was taken to Mount Sinai, police said. Her condition had stabilized.

The weekend’s first shooting happened about 5:30 p.m. Friday night in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side. An 18-year-old man heard gunshots in the 2300 block of South Sacramento and was struck in the abdomen, police said. He was also taken to Mount Sinai, where he was listed in serious condition.

Last weekend, two people were killed and 16 more were wounded in city shootings. Follow weekend gun violence in Chicago with the Chicago Sun-Times shooting tracker.

