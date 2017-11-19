Connor Barth’s Miss Could Move Bears To Find New Kicker

By Chris Emma—

CHICAGO (CBS) – The wind was calm, the snap was smooth and the hold was proper, but Bears kicker Connor Barth simply shanked the game-tying field-goal attempt.

Barth had no excuses to make after his 46-yard attempt with eight seconds remaining was pushed well right of the upright at Soldier Field on Sunday afternoon. The Bears fell to the Lions, 27-24, after Barth failed to boot them into overtime.

After the game, Barth had nobody to blame but himself.

“(Foot) hit the ground a little bit,” Barth said. “It just didn’t make good contact. Tough one.”

The Bears have been evaluating different kicking options all season, including a training camp audition of 2016 second-round pick Roberto Aguayo. Last week, they tried out former Chiefs kicker Cairo Santos at Halas Hall.

By Tuesday, the Bears may have a new kicker. Barth has been shaky again this season, hitting on 11 of his 16 kicks. He did connect on a 23-yard field goal in the first quarter of Sunday’s game. Barth has hit 83.2 percent of his career field goals.

The Bears signed Barth on the eve of the 2016 regular season after the stunning move to release Robbie Gould, the franchise’s all-time leading scorer. Barth had been released by the Buccaneers after they drafted Aguayo in the second round. He went 18-of-23 last season with the Bears.

Coach John Fox said that the team “will evaluate” the kicking position during the week. Barth may have attempted his last kick in Chicago.

“You never want to miss,” Barth said. “I’ve always been a positive guy. This one kick’s not going to define me. I’ve had a good career. I just got to keep working.

“That’s just the way it is. I signed up for this. You’re going to make some, you’re going to miss some. ”

