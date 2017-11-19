Shots Fired On CTA Green Line During Attempted Robbery In South Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) — Shots were fired on a CTA Green Line train early Sunday during an attempted robbery in the South Loop.
Nobody was hurt when the shots were fired on the train at 5:52 a.m. in the first block of East Cermak near the Cermak – McCormick Place stop, according to Chicago Police.
Two suspects tried to rob a passenger on the train and fired the shots before running away, police said.
Two people of interest were being questioned as officers continued to investigate.
